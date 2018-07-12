Scottish Open: Rickie Fowler shares early lead at Gullane

Rickie Fowler won the Scottish Open when it was last staged at Gullane Golf Club

Rickie Fowler shot an opening round of 64 to take an early share of the lead at the Scottish Open at Gullane.

The 29-year-old American, who won the 2015 title over the same course, set the pace along with England's Robert Rock on six under par.

Scot Peter Whiteford, ranked 1215 in the world, is among a group only a shot behind as a host of players took advantage of the helpful conditions.

Rock enjoyed six birdies in a flawless round, Fowler eagling the par-four 6th.

Ranked seventh in the world, he set a blistering pace, reaching the 12th in seven under, only to drop a stroke at the next hole and come home with five consecutive pars.

"I knew getting off to a fast start and taking advantage of the course early on was going to be big, with the wind direction right now," said Fowler.

"The front nine is definitely playing easier than the back nine, and it did give you opportunities to make birdies if you put the ball in position.

"It would have been nice to keep it clean after the bogey and maybe get a couple more coming in, but the back nine is definitely playing tougher. It could have presented some trouble but we did a good job of avoiding that."

Scott Fernandez of Spain and Sweden's Jens Dantorp also reached 64, while England's Matthew Southgate, Julien Guerrier of France and Richard Sterne of South Africa all opened with rounds of 65.

Gullane 'best Open preparation you can get'

World number three Justin Rose, the 2014 Scottish Open champion, is three off the lead but five-time major champion Phil Mickelson had an up-and-down round, with three birdies and three bogeys leaving him on level par.

Welshman Bradley Dredge was five under par after his first seven holes but fell back, dropping three shots on the back nine. He joins Scottish duo Bradley Neil and Jamie McLeary on two under in the clubhouse.

Fowler is yet to win a major, finishing second at the Masters this year, while he was in a tie for second at The Open and US Open in 2014.

The Open tees off at Carnoustie next week and the US Ryder Cup star said: "I think this is probably the best preparation you can get.

"Carnoustie is probably a bit firmer and faster than here right now, but this place could dry out over the weekend.

"It's great to be over here playing on similar ground, feeling how much the wind affects the ball, and just getting acclimatised."