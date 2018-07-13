Scottish Open: Connor Syme shoots second-round 62 to set new Gullane course record

Connor Syme's exceptional second round took him to seven under par overall at Gullane

Connor Syme is "ecstatic" to have carded a course-record 62 at Gullane, even though he may only hold the honour for a few hours.

Calm conditions mean the bulk of the Scottish Open field are shooting low figures, and Syme's second-round eight under par could yet be beaten.

The 62 takes the Scot, who turned 23 on Wednesday, to seven under overall.

"My goal was to give myself a chance to make the cut and I had to get off to a hot start to do that," Syme said.

"Getting four under through six was a big step in the right direction and with how it's playing, you really don't know what the cut could be."

The Fife-based player shot his first-ever front-nine 29 and his bogey-free card included a birdie in front of the galleries on the 18th.

"It was an amazing day and I'm absolutely ecstatic," Syme told BBC Scotland.

"There are a lot of good opportunities out there but hopefully I hang onto my course record for a bit longer than today.

"I'm absolutely delighted, obviously. I didn't realise it was for a course record but 62 is nice."

There are three spots for next week's Open Championship available to the highest-placed players outside of those who have already qualified.

Syme made the most of favourable weather conditions as he targets Open Championship qualification

Syme plays out of Drumoig Golf Centre, where he is coached by his father Stuart, and many of his family are at Gullane to see how the week unfolds.

"It's not very often they can come and watch with me being well-travelled on the European Tour," said Syme, who is playing in his first Scottish Open.

"Even my sister's made it from Stirling on the early train and it's nice to put on a bit of a show for them.

"To play at Carnoustie would be an absolute dream come true, it's even closer to home than this. It was certainly my goal at the start of the week but I'm not thinking of that going round."