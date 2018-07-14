Scottish Open: Jens Dantorp leads with Fowler, Fitzpatrick & Russell Knox in contention

Jens Dantorp has 25 players within three shots going into the final round

Scottish Open third-round leaderboard -13 J Dantorp (Swe); -12 R Fox (NZ), S Hend (NZ), M Fitzpatrick (Eng), M Siem (Ger), A Bjork (Swe), R Fowler (USA); -11 R Knox (Sco), A Rai (Eng), T Hatton (Eng) Selected others: -10 J Rose (Eng), E Pepperell (Eng); -9 S Gallacher(Sco), M Southgate (Eng), S Horsfield (Eng); -8 I Poulter (Eng), S Brown (Eng); -7 P Reed (USA), D Willett (Eng), L Westwood (Eng)

Swede Jens Dantorp birdied the last three holes to move a shot clear of six players on a packed leaderboard after the third round of the Scottish Open.

A pair of seven-under 63s meant New Zealand duo Ryan Fox and Scott Hend posted the clubhouse lead on 12 under.

But Matthew Fitzpatrick, Marcel Siem, Alexander Bjork and Rickie Fowler joined them before Dantorp's final act.

Russell Knox maintained his strong form to lie two shots back, alongside England's Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai.

The Scot put himself in contention for successive victories on the European Tour after his win at the Irish Open last week, which followed a tie for second at the French Open.

"I feel the support, I don't feel any extra pressure," Inverness-born Knox, who is based in Florida, told BBC Scotland.

"I've got nothing to lose - of course I want to win, but I just won last week. I've got nothing to lose and everything to gain. The crowd will be right behind me and we'll see what happens.

Russell Knox has finished tied-second and first in his last two tournaments

"I felt great today. Yesterday I did not feel great and I thought I was doomed but the physio boys took great care of me and I got a good sleep last night. Same again tonight."

Dantorp, 29, is confident he can handle the pressure of leading the field in Sunday's decisive round.

"You always have expectations but you have got to try and think about something else," he said.

"Every shot is a new shot and that mantra will be very important tomorrow. It's been a decent year so far, I haven't really pulled anything off, so it's nice to head out as a leader."

Justin Rose and Eddie Pepperell are among a seven-man group a shot further back on 10 under, with 25 players within three shots of leader Dantorp.

Fowler, who won the event the last time it was staged at Gullane in 2015, will start among the favourites on Sunday after adding a 68 to rounds of 64 and 66.

Another Scot, Stephen Gallacher, posted a superb 65 to move up to nine under, four shots behind.

"It was totally different wind from the last couple of days, so I did well to post a score early doors," Gallacher told BBC Scotland.

"It can change mid-round with the tide - that is the beauty of links golf; you have got to think all the time. That is why I love it."