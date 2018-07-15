The Open 2018: John Daly withdraws because of knee injury

Media playback is not supported on this device The Open: John Daly wins 1995 Open after play-off

The 147th Open Championship Venue: Carnoustie Championship Course Dates: 19-22 July Coverage: Live across BBC Radio, highlights on BBC TV and online, live text commentaries on BBC website

Former champion John Daly has withdrawn from this year's Open Championship, which starts at Carnoustie on Thursday, because of a chronic knee injury.

The 52-year-old, who won the 1995 tournament at St Andrews, is replaced by fellow American Keegan Bradley, the world number 75.

The next three players on the reserve list are Adrian Otaegui of Spain and Americans Aaron Wise and JB Holmes.

Daly wrote on social media on Saturday: "Osteoarthritis is unbearable."

Now ranked 1,350th and playing on the US Senior Tour, Daly has been troubled by injury and withdrew from last moth's US Senior Open after the United States Golf Association denied his request to use a golf cart around the course.

Former champions are entitled to play in The Open until the age of 60 and Daly - who also won the US PGA Championship in 1991 - has made 19 appearances since his St Andrews victory, surviving the cut on six occasions, most recently in 2012.