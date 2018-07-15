Scottish Open: Brandon Stone misses historic 59 but wins at Gullane

Brandon Stone reacts after missing a birdie on the 18th

Scottish Open final-round leaderboard -20 B Stone (SA); -16 E Pepperell (Eng), -15 T Immelman (SA), L List (USA), J Dantorp (Swe); -14 T Pieters (Belg), R Fowler (USA), R Foz (NZ); -13 D Burmester (SA), J Rose (Eng), A Rai (Eng), T Hatton (Eng), S Gallacher (Sco) Selected others: -12 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), -11 D Willet (Eng), -10 P Reed (USA), -10 S Horsfield (Eng), -10 M Southgate (Eng); -9 I Poulter (Eng) -6 R Knox (Sco)

South African Brandon Stone broke the Gullane course record with a final round of 60 to win the Scottish Open by four shots.

Stone, 25, almost became the first to score a round of 59 on a European Tour, missing a birdie putt on the 18th.

"The first time I knew I had the opportunity [to score 59] was when I was walking on to the 18th green," he said.

There have been 28 previous rounds of 60 in a European Tour.

"To stand here as the Scottish Open champion is really incredible," Stone told BBC Sport.

"The attitude was spectacular all week - my caddie obviously kept me very calm and level headed, not only today but the entire week."

Englishman Eddie Pepperell had led for much of the final day, but had to settle for second spot on 16-under-par.

Stone's eagle on the 16th was the highlight of his round as the course record was broken for the third time this week.

Eddie Pepperell finished second, four shots off Brandon Stone

Pepperell said he could not have matched the round by Stone, but said he was pleased with his efforts, which secured him a place in next week's Open Championship at Carnoustie.

"It's a good week," he told BBC Scotland. "I've not had a lot of form coming in to this week. It's a positive week really."

Scot Stephen Gallacher finished joint 10th, carding a final round of 66 to finish on 13-under-par for the week.

"I was delighted with that today," said Gallacher. "I've played a lot better than I have been. I'm delighted I had eight birdies in the final round."

Russell Knox had put himself in contention for successive victories on the European Tour after his win at the Irish Open last week, which followed a tie for second at the French Open.

However, a disappointing final round of 75 left him well off the leaders.

Stone will now look ahead to next week's Open Championship at Carnoustie, but says he expects the course to "bite him".

He said: "Carnoustie has got a reputation of being one of the most brutal golf courses in the world.

"To have the opportunity to play in the Open next week is going to be phenomenal."