US Senior Women's Open: Laura Davies triumphs at Chicago Golf Club

Davies took the US Senior Women's Open title by 10 shots
Dame Laura Davies won the first US Senior Women's Open by a dominant 10-shot margin at Chicago Golf Club.

The 54-year-old took a five-shot lead into the final round and her bogey-free 68 saw her finish on 16 under par.

American Juli Inkster was second on six under, with England's Trish Johnson (-4) and Danielle Ammaccapane (-1) the only other players finishing under par.

"I haven't won for eight years, this is very high on my list of achievements, I can assure you," said Davies.

"If you've done something like this - 16 under for four rounds around a proper championship course - it can't do anything but fill you full of confidence."

Davies will be in action next at the Ladies Scottish Open at Gullane and then play the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

