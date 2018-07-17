The Open 2018: Tiger Woods aims for major return at Carnoustie links

Tiger Woods has not played at The Open since 2015

The 147th Open Championship Venue: Carnoustie, Scotland Dates: 19-22 July

Tiger Woods believes he can add to his 14 major titles at this year's Open.

The American, 42, is playing his first Open Championship since 2015 after recovering from back fusion surgery.

But when asked whether the Open - played on links courses - was his best chance for more silverware, he said: "Yes, because you don't have to be long to play on a links golf course."

Woods was joint 32nd at the Masters in April on his return to major golf and missed the cut at June's US Open.

The three-time winner of the Claret Jug added: "Look what Tom Watson did at Turnberry in 2009 at the age of 59."

Watson, who had won the last of his five Open titles in 1983, missed a putt to win the title that year then lost in a play-off to fellow American Stewart Cink.

"You get to places like Augusta National where it's just a big ballpark and the course outgrows you. That's just the way it goes," Woods continued.

"At Carnoustie there are not many opportunities to hit the driver because the ball is going to roll 80 yards, so it's hard to keep the ball in play.

"I hit a three iron 333 yards in practice on the 18th hole so when I get a bit older I can still chase a long club down there, so distance becomes a moot point.

"But creativity plays such an important role. There's a reason Tom won five of these - he was very creative."

Woods got his first taste of links golf at Carnoustie as a 19-year-old amateur at the 1995 Scottish Open and he recalled playing the par-four second and "being close to 120 yards out and putting it".

He added: "I'd never done that before - that was one of the cooler moments.

"I spent two hours on the driving range hitting the ball to the 100m sign. I was hitting nine iron, four iron, five iron, just having a blast trying to hit the sign, being creative and using my mind."

Woods finished joint seventh in 1999 and in a tie for 12th in 2007 on his other visits to The Open at Carnoustie.

The Open champion of 2000, 2005 and 2006 has also had nine top-10 finishes in his 19 starts in the tournament.

"I love playing links golf," he said. "You know you're not going to get the most perfect of bounces. You know a wonderful shot down the middle of the fairway could bounce some weird way.

"Traditionally, the guys who have done well over the years have been wonderful feel players and wonderful lag putters because a lot of times it is difficult to get the ball close and you have numerous putts from 40 or 50 feet.

"That's just part of it. And I think that's the fun challenge of it."