McIlroy keen to 'create good memories'

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy hopes to break the American stranglehold on golf's majors when The Open Championship returns to Carnoustie.

All four of golf's biggest prizes are held by US players, with Jordan Spieth the returning champion for the 147th Open, starting on Thursday.

McIlroy was the leading amateur on his Open debut at Carnoustie in 2007.

"It's great to be back," said the 2014 champion. "Hopefully I can create more good memories this week."