The Open 2018: Jordan Spieth fades, Kevin Kisner leads, Justin Rose well back

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Oh wow' - Jordan Spieth birdies 11 after finding rough

The 147th Open Championship Venue: Carnoustie, Scotland Dates: 19-22 July Coverage: Live across BBC Radio, highlights on BBC TV and online, live text commentaries on BBC website.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth dropped four shots in the final four holes of his opening round at The Open Championship, leaving him six shots behind early leader Kevin Kisner.

Spieth, 24, was three under after 11, but finished with a one-over 72 in dry and fast conditions at Carnoustie.

England's world number three Justin Rose, playing with the American, also shot 72 after a birdie on the last.

Kisner, 34, carded an eagle and four birdies in a 66 to lead on five under.

South Africa's Erik van Rooyen and American Tony Finau are a shot adrift of Kisner in the clubhouse after 67s, while Van Rooyen's compatriot Brandon Stone - who won the Scottish Open earlier this week - is another shot behind.

English pair Matthew Southgate and Danny Willett finished two under par, alongside Spain's world number five Jon Rahm.

A healthy portion of the early starters in the field finished under par and, with conditions appearing benign, it should suit the later starters.

"The course is there for the taking," said Scotland's 1985 winner Sandy Lyle, who is playing in his 42nd consecutive Open.

Northern Ireland's four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, world number one Dustin Johnson and 14-time major winner Tiger Woods are among those players teeing off on Thursday afternoon.

There are 156 players aiming to win the 147th Open, which is being staged at Carnoustie for the first time since 2007.

Willett coming back from 'dark place'

Willett, 30, has struggled for form and fitness since his surprise win at the 2016 Masters, dropping towards the foot of the world's top 500 before climbing back up to 320th in recent weeks.

The Yorkshireman faced an early alarm call before teeing off in the third group of the day at 06:57 BST, but responded with an impressive round containing five birdies.

He started with a bogey on the first, and closed with two more, but played superbly in between to leave him feeling positive after his struggles over the past two years.

"I'm pretty hopeful we'll never be in as dark a place as we were," Willett said.

Asked to explain how dark it had been, he added: "Pitch black. It wasn't good for a while but that's kind of the situation we were in.

"We were fighting and the body was being really uncooperative. Unfortunately in this game, trying to travel and play 26 weeks around the world, travelling countless amount of air miles, isn't good for the body."

Southgate, 28, says knowing the course - he grew up in Southend, but his father was a Carnoustie member - was a key factor in matching Willett to card a two-under 69, featuring two eagles.

"I don't think you can ever know a golf course too well but I think it helps when you know, if you miss a green, exactly what you're faced with next," he said.