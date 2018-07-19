BBC Sport - The Open 2018: I tried to stay as aggressive as possible - McIlroy
- From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy is confident his aggressive approach at Carnoustie will be rewarded at this week's Open Championship.
The 2014 champion carded three birdies and just one bogey in an opening round 69 that leaves him three shots behind leader Kevin Kisner.
"You might make more bogeys than playing safe but you're definitely going to make more birdies as well," said McIlroy.