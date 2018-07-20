Watch the Women's British Open highlights on BBC Two from 2-5 August

Kim In-kyung won The Women's British Open last year but who will be jumping for joy this year?

Eilidh Barbour presents TV highlights of the 42nd Women's British Open from Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club between 2-5 August.

The best golfers in the world will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Kim In-kyung - the South Korean who held her nerve to claim a first major title last year.

Kim took a six-shot lead into Sunday's action, but a final-round charge from England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff could not stop the South Korean prevailing by just two shots.

Schedule

Thursday, 2 August - First round

23:15-00:15 - BBC Two

Friday, 3 August - Second round

23:35-00:35 - BBC Two (00:05-01:05 in Wales)

Saturday, 4 August - Third round

23:50-00:50 - BBC Two

Sunday, 5 August - Final round

23:45-00:45 - BBC Two

