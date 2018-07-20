Russell Knox chases Ryder Cup debut after words with captain Thomas Bjorn

Knox played in the same group as Tiger Woods on Thursday and Friday at Carnoustie

The 147th Open Championship Venue: Carnoustie, Scotland Dates: 19-22 July

Russell Knox is eyeing a debut place in Europe's Ryder Cup team after captain Thomas Bjorn greeted him with the words "welcome to the conversation".

Knox missed the Open Championship cut after shooting successive rounds of 73 to finish four over par at Carnoustie.

However, this month's Irish Open win and a tie for second at the French Open have propelled the Florida-based 33-year-old up the Ryder Cup standings.

"He didn't need to say anything more," Knox said of Bjorn's greeting.

"It's up to me, as it is with all the guys. I knew that I had to win a tournament to be in the mix. I may have to win another one or be very good for the next month or so."

Under Bjorn's stewardship, Europe will bid to regain the trophy from the United States in September at Le Golf National, near Paris.

The 12-man team will come from the first four players on the European points list, followed by the leading four from the World points list and a further four wildcards.

Knox, overlooked for a place in 2016, is currently eighth on the European list and 12th on the World list.

He will now return to America and hope that he can play his way into the team during the World Golf Championship at Bridgestone and the Fed Ex Cup play-offs.

"There will be four or five opportunities to play well," Knox told BBC Scotland, having played six consecutive events including The Open.

"I gave everything this week I had to get into the mode you need but it just wasn't there.

"I battled as hard as I could. I was useless though. I just ran out of gas. I felt great on the course, but my swing just disappeared.

"I can count on two hands how many shots I mishit in a week at most tournaments. I think the last two days I can count on one hand how many really good shots I hit."