BBC Sport - The Open 2018: Rory McIlroy's main thought was to 'just let it go'
I wanted to 'just let it go' - McIlroy
- From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy says he has been too tentative in previous tournaments after surging into contention at The Open with a second successive round of 69.
The Northern Irishman believes he is in a great position as he goes into the third day at Carnoustie on four under par.
"One of my main thoughts this week has been to just let it go. I would rather fail by trying 100% than by holding back and maybe not giving myself the opportunity to do well," said McIlroy.