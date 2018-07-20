Rory McIlroy says he has been too tentative in previous tournaments after surging into contention at The Open with a second successive round of 69.

The Northern Irishman believes he is in a great position as he goes into the third day at Carnoustie on four under par.

"One of my main thoughts this week has been to just let it go. I would rather fail by trying 100% than by holding back and maybe not giving myself the opportunity to do well," said McIlroy.