The Open 2018: Justin Rose shoots 64 at Carnoustie

England's Justin Rose shot a career-best round of 64 at a major to move up the third-round leaderboard at The Open in favourable conditions at Carnoustie.

Rose, 37, sneaked past the cut but sunk seven birdies on Saturday to go within two shots of the leaders at four under.

"I will need an even better final round to win but I have given myself a chance," the world number three said.

Chris Wood looked set to match Rose's round, but two late bogeys meant the Englishman signed for 66.

The 30-year-old, who was fifth as an amateur in 2008 and third a year later, is three under for the tournament.

Both players fell short of the course record of 63 set by compatriot Tommy Fleetwood - who tees off at 15:50 BST on Saturday - last year.

Rose carded the joint-lowest Open round at Carnoustie - matching Steve Stricker and Richard Green in 2007 - but fell short of Branden Grace's major record of 62, which the South African recorded at The Open last year.

Rose's dream 'still alive'

Rose burst on to the scene as a 17-year-old amateur at Royal Birkdale in 1998, memorably chipping in on the last hole to clinch tied fourth on his Open debut.

Twenty years on, the world number three is a US Open and Olympic champion but has not been able to better that debut performance at his home major.

It looked like he would miss the cut at Carnoustie, only to birdie the 18th on Friday to move to three over and ensure he would return at the weekend.

Rose took full advantage of his reprieve with a wonderful third round in serene conditions on the Scottish links.

He made a confident start with birdies on the first and sixth holes to turn in 34, then accelerated on the back nine with five more - including the final two holes - to better his second-round 66 at Birkdale.

"There is always an opportunity to get out early and post something - the course was fresh. It was relatively calm and benign," he said.

"I thought the pins were a touch easier than in the first few days. There was no doubt there was a good score on today.

"The dream is still alive when you are here on a Saturday."

Rose was one of the early third-round starters, with the overnight leaders aiming to move clear of the Englishman in conditions forecast to still be favourable.

Scotland's Paul Lawrie came from 10 shots behind after 54 holes to win the 1999 Open at Carnoustie, while Rose himself overcame an eight-stroke deficit to win the WGC Champions title in Shanghai last October.

Analysis

Ken Brown, BBC commentator and former European Tour player:

Watching Justin Rose finishing last night when he knew exactly what he needed to do to make the cut was fascinating. He was grafting, struggling, not holing putts or even looking like he was going to make one before one finally dropped on the 18th.

This morning, he came out refreshed, birdied the first with a putt from distance - and boom, he was off and running.

He finished 3-3-3 and that won't be bettered all week. His best-ever round at a major means, as things stands, he is two off the lead. I'm sure there will be some low scores this afternoon, but if the wind picks up, he might not be far off.

What sticks in my mind as I look out of the back of our studio is that I can see him on the putting green, an hour after he finished his round, still working on his game. I guarantee he is prepared better that anyone else and is reaping the rewards.

He might just be the winner, you know...