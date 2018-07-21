Brittany Lincicome misses cut at men's PGA Tour Barbasol Championship in Kentucky

Lincicome has won the ANA Inspiration, one of the five women's majors, twice - in 2009 and 2015

American Brittany Lincicome fell short in her bid to become the second woman to make the cut in a men's event at the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.

The two-time major champion, 32, finished 36 holes at five over par, on 149, to miss the cut by nine shots.

The world number 30, playing on a sponsor's exemption, is only the sixth woman to start a PGA event.

Only one woman has made the 36-hole cut in a men's event - Babe Zaharias in 1945.

Lincicome hit an eagle on the penultimate hole to record a one-under round of 71, but a six-over-par 78 in her first round on Thursday ultimately cost her.