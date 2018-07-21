Stephanie Meadow leads Danielle Downey Classic by three shots ahead of final round

Stephanie Meadow carded six birdies during her third round at the Danielle Downey Classic

Northern Ireland golfer Stephanie Meadow will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Danielle Downey Classic in New York.

The Jordanstown native carded a four under par round of 68 to move to 11 under par going into the final day.

She leads a group of four players tied for second place on eight under.

Meadow is seventh on the Symetra Tour money list, with the top ten earners at the end of the season gaining promotion to the LPGA Tour for next year.

The University of Alabama graduate, 26, was part of a four-way tie for the lead at the half-way point after an opening round 66 and a 71 on Friday but she fired six birdies during a superb third round at the Brook-Lea Country Club in Rochester to take control of the tournament.

Her only dropped shots came after a double bogey on the par-three ninth that cancelled out back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh holes but she recovered a shot on the 11th and then fired three straight birdies between the 14th and 16th holes.

Jenny Coleman, Nuria Iturrios, August Kim and Natalie Sheary are the closest to Meadow on eight under with further seven players another shot back, including England's Charlotte Thomas.

The Maguire twins, Leona and Lisa, both missed the weekend cut as they continue their debut professional season.

Meadow has enjoyed a successful season on the LPGA's second-tier circuit, with six top 10 finishes including a victory at the IOA Championship in early June.