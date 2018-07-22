The Open 2018: Sam Locke to consider future after 'week I'll never forget'

Scotland's Sam Locke tees off on the 18th at Carnoustie

Sam Locke described his Open debut as "a week I'll never forget" after winning the Silver Medal as leading amateur at Carnoustie.

The 19-year-old from Stonehaven will now give serious thought to turning professional.

Those discussions will come after he defends his Scottish Amateur in Blairgowrie in 10 days time.

"I really enjoyed the week," he told BBC Scotland. "I didn't want it to end. Hopefully, I'll be back soon."

In testing conditions, Locke finished with a round of 78 for a nine-over par total, following scores of 72, 73 and 70.

A dramatic final day ended with a host of big names trailing in behind the eight-under par set by Italy's Francesco Molinari.

"It's a great feeling," he said. "Getting the Silver Medal was one of my goals and I've managed to do it.

"Making the cut at my first major is a pretty cool feeling.

"It wasn't the back nine I wanted today but overall it's been really enjoyable.

"This is a new experience for me with all the media and the fans and I think I've dealt with it quite well. I've never played in front of a crowd before."

Locke, a product of the Paul Lawrie Foundation, will discuss his future with father Andrew, who carried the teenager's clubs this week.

"Turning pro is the goal," said Locke. "I don't know how soon that will be. I'll need to think about it and talk over things with my family and I'm sure we will come up with the right decision.

"Having my dad there on my bag was really nice.

"I wouldn't be here without him. He's my coach too and he deserves this as much as me. I've got to put the work in but he's been there to guide me."

Locke was the top Scot at Carnoustie, with compatriots Sandy Lyle, Russell Knox, Scott Jamieson and Grant Forrest all missing the cut.

There was also the bonus of meeting Tom Watson after his round on Saturday, with the five-time Open champion requesting an introduction.

"It's not every day you get to meet a legend of the game," he laughed. "My dad was thrilled too."

On Tuesday, Locke will return to his part-time job in the coffee shop at the Paul Lawrie golf centre in Aberdeen after being granted a day off by the 1999 champion.

"I'm only getting started," he summed up. "I just need to keep working hard and we'll see where I get to."