Sam Locke: Open Silver Medal winner, 19, turns professional

Sam Locke, left, has been mentored by 1999 Open champion, Paul Lawrie

Teenager Sam Locke revealed his Open Championship performance "accelerated" his decision to turn professional.

Locke, 19, won the Silver Medal as the leading amateur and was the only Scottish player to make the cut at Carnoustie.

A product of the Paul Lawrie Foundation, he finished the championship nine over par.

"I was always going to turn pro at some point but it was nice this accelerated my decision," Locke told BBC Scotland.

"I really enjoyed the weekend and it made me want it even more.

"It's a really nice feeling to get the Silver Medal in the Open, make the cut in my first major championship, but I've got to keep working hard and keep doing what I'm doing and who knows what the future holds?"

Locke's father Andrew, a PGA professional, caddied for his son at Carnoustie.

He believes the teenager demonstrated the cool temperament required to succeed in the professional game during his first taste of major championship golf.

"I think I was more nervous than Sam was when we went on to that first tee on Thursday," Andrew Locke said.

"Sam seemed quite comfortable actually. Last year when Sam won the Scottish Amateur Championship, it was a knockout event that, and when he got to the quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals, he looked calm and in control, and was comfortable when people came round to watch.

"That's unusual - some players go the other way - so the Open, when he's got the world watching him, he looked very comfortable. A lot of people said that. So if he can do that on that stage, then yes, he's ready to go pro."