Solheim Cup: Suzann Pettersen & Kathryn Imrie named Europe vice-captains

Suzann Pettersen had to withdraw from playing in the 2017 Solheim Cup and instead became a vice-captain for skipper Annika Sorenstam

Suzann Pettersen and Kathryn Imrie have been named as Europe's vice-captains for next year's Solheim Cup.

Norwegian Pettersen, 37, has competed in the biennial event eight times and was also a vice-captain in 2017, while 51-year-old Scot Imrie played in 1996.

There have been 15 editions of the Solheim Cup - the United States have won 10 and Europe have won five.

The 2019 competition takes place from 13-15 September at Gleneagles in Scotland.

Europe captain Catriona Matthew said of Pettersen and Imrie: "They both possess considerable experience and will be huge assets."