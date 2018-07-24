Solheim Cup: Suzann Pettersen & Kathryn Imrie named Europe vice-captains
- From the section Golf
Suzann Pettersen and Kathryn Imrie have been named as Europe's vice-captains for next year's Solheim Cup.
Norwegian Pettersen, 37, has competed in the biennial event eight times and was also a vice-captain in 2017, while 51-year-old Scot Imrie played in 1996.
There have been 15 editions of the Solheim Cup - the United States have won 10 and Europe have won five.
The 2019 competition takes place from 13-15 September at Gleneagles in Scotland.
Europe captain Catriona Matthew said of Pettersen and Imrie: "They both possess considerable experience and will be huge assets."