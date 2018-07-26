Ladies Scottish Open: Tiffany Joh leads after brilliant 62
American Tiffany Joh has a four-shot lead after a stunning opening-round 62 at the Ladies Scottish Open.
The 31-year-old shot nine birdies at Gullane to propel herself clear of South Korean trio In-Kyung Kim, Amy Yang and Jenny Shin, all of whom are on five under par.
Scotland's Kelsey McDonald is a further shot back having earned four birdies.
As is 22-year-old Englishwoman Charley Hull, who picked up six birdies and two bogeys.