Ladies Scottish Open: Tiffany Joh leads after brilliant 62

Tiffany Joh leads the Ladies Scottish Open on nine under par

American Tiffany Joh has a four-shot lead after a stunning opening-round 62 at the Ladies Scottish Open.

The 31-year-old shot nine birdies at Gullane to propel herself clear of South Korean trio In-Kyung Kim, Amy Yang and Jenny Shin, all of whom are on five under par.

Scotland's Kelsey McDonald is a further shot back having earned four birdies.

As is 22-year-old Englishwoman Charley Hull, who picked up six birdies and two bogeys.