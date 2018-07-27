Canadian Open: Tommy Fleetwood three back after delayed first round

Fleetwood had three eagles, three birdies, a double bogey and a bogey in his first round

Canadian Open -9 R Garrigus (US); -8 A Schenk (US); -7 C Stroud (US); -6 B Crane (US), H Swafford (US), T Fleetwood (Eng), Byeong-Hun An (Kor), I Poulter (Eng), K Tway (US) Selected others: -5 G McDowell (NI), S Garcia (Sp); -4 D Johnson (US); -2 B Watson (US); -1 M Laird (Sco) Full leaderboard

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood sits three off the lead at the Canadian Open after completing a first round delayed by thunderstorms in Ontario.

The world number 11, 12th in last week's Open, had two holes to finish at 07:00 local time on Friday morning.

The 27-year-old birdied the closing par five to return a six under 66, alongside compatriot Ian Poulter, who carded a bogey-free 66 on Thursday.

American Robert Garrigus birdied five holes in succession to lead with a 63.

Fleetwood became the first player on the PGA Tour to record three eagles in a round when he reached five under after 16 holes on Thursday.

After playing the two holes to complete his round, he had to make a swift return to the Glen Abbey course on Friday morning, beginning his second round at 08:20 as he continued his quest for a maiden PGA title.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell is one further back at five under, dropping a shot at the first but compiling six birdies.

World number one Dustin Johnson is four under after a mixed round containing six birdies, an eagle and four bogeys.