Ladies Scottish Open: Tiffany Joh holds a three-shot lead after two rounds
- From the section Golf
American Tiffany Joh continues to lead the Ladies Scottish Open after two rounds with another impressive 18 holes at Gullane.
Joh, 31, carded four birdies in a round of 67 to hold a three-shot lead.
Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and South Korea's Amy Yang are her closest challengers on 10-under-par.
Scotland's Kelsey McDonald and England's Charley Hull, who were both six off the lead on Thursday, scored nightmare second rounds of 75 and 73.