Ladies Scottish Open: Tiffany Joh holds a three-shot lead after two rounds

American Tiffany Joh continues to lead the Ladies Scottish Open after two rounds with another impressive 18 holes at Gullane.

Joh, 31, carded four birdies in a round of 67 to hold a three-shot lead.

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and South Korea's Amy Yang are her closest challengers on 10-under-par.

Scotland's Kelsey McDonald and England's Charley Hull, who were both six off the lead on Thursday, scored nightmare second rounds of 75 and 73.