Ladies Scottish Open: Ariya Jutanugarn & Amy Yang leads by a shot

Ariya Jutanugarn is one of two players atop the Ladies Scottish Open leaderboard

Ladies Scottish Open third-round leaderboard -8 A Junatagarn (Tha), A Yang (Kor); -7 M Lee (Aus); -6 H Kang (Kor), SY Ryu (Kor); -5 C Ciganda (Spa); -4 T Joh (US), K Jin-Young (Kor), L Pace (SA) Selected others: -3 G Hall (Eng); -2 C Hull (Eng); -1 M Reid (Eng); E B Law (Eng), K MacDonald (Sco); +1 A Dimmock (Eng), K Henry (Sco); +4 J Ewart-Shadoff (Eng) Full leaderboard

Ariya Jutanugarn and Amy Yang climbed to the top of the Ladies Scottish Open leaderboard despite finishing Saturday's third round over par.

US Open champion Jutanugarn and South Korean Yang lead by a shot on eight under after carding two-over 73s.

Tiffany Joh, who held a three-shot lead on Friday, dropped nine strokes, falling back to four under.

England's Georgia Hall and Charley Hull went round in level par to remain on three and two under respectively.

Scot Kelsey MacDonald also shot 71 to stay even for the tournament.