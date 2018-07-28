Canadian Open: Dustin Johnson in four-way share of lead after round three

Johnson dropped shots at the 10th and 13th in round three

Canadian Open third-round leaderboard -17 D Johnson (US), An BH (Kor), W Kim (Kor), K Tway (US); -13 H Swafford (US), R Sabbatini (SA) Selected others: -11 T Fleetwood (Eng), S Lowry (Ire); -10 G McDowell (NI); -9 I Poulter (Eng)

World number one Dustin Johnson is one of four leaders after the third round of the Canadian Open in Oakville.

The 34-year-old, who birdied five of his first six holes, was joined at 17 under by Koreans Byeong-hun An and Whee Kim and overnight leader Kevin Tway.

Tommy Fleetwood had five birdies on his back nine in a 68 and is six behind, with Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell one further back after a bogey-free 67.

Englishman Ian Poulter, four adrift overnight, is nine under after a 72.