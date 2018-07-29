Senior Open: Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez wins at St Andrews

Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Senior Open on 12 under par

Senior Open final leaderboard -12 M A Jimenez (Spa); -11 Langer (Ger); -10 S McCarron (USA), Ames (Can), Triplett (USA); -9 M Dawson (USA), T Lehman (USA), T Pernice Jnr (USA), T Wiratchant (Tha) Selected others: -3 V Singh (Fij), C Montgomerie (Sco); -2 P McGinley (Ire); +1 G Orr (Sco); +2 P Broadhurst (Eng); +3 S Lyle (Sco) Full leaderboard (external)

Miguel Angel Jimenez held off Bernhard Langer to win the Senior Open at St Andrews by one stroke.

Two-time Masters champion Langer, trailing by two going into the final round, carded four birdies in his opening six holes to go level with Jimenez.

However the Spaniard, 54, birdied the ninth, before both men finished the back nine in level par.

It is Jimenez's second senior major, after he won the Tradition in May.

Scotland's Colin Montgomerie had birdied two of the first five holes, but after that suffered four bogeys to finish on three under for the tournament.