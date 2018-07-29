European Open: England's Richard McEvoy wins maiden European Tour title

McEvoy holed a 20-foot putt for birdie on his final hole to win by one shot

European Open final-round leaderboard -11 R McEvoy (Eng); -10 C Blomstrand (Swe), A John (Ger), R Paratore (Ita); -9 H Tanihara (Jpn), R Wattel (Fra), P Casey (Eng), M Schwab (Aut), Selected others:-7 D Drysdale (Sco), M Nixon (Eng), P Reed (US); -6 B DeChambeau (US), S Jamieson (Sco); -4 L Johnston (Sco), C Syme (Sco), M Warren (Sco)

England's Richard McEvoy won his first European Tour title after a dramatic finish to the European Open in Hamburg.

The 39-year-old carded a one-over-par 73, which included a 20-foot putt for birdie on the final hole, to finish one shot ahead of Renato Paratore, Christofer Blomstrand and Allen John.

American Bryson DeChambeau began the final round as joint-leader but fell to tied-13th after a six-over 78.

"It was a roller coaster ride, but I fought hard," McEvoy told Sky Sports.

"I've tried to enjoy my golf that little bit more and it's come up trumps," he added.

England's Paul Casey finished joint-seventh, while compatriot Matthew Nixon and Scotland's David Drysdale finished joint-ninth.

World number 23 DeChambeau was one over after his front nine, but the 24-year-old dropped five shots in his final four holes, including a triple-bogey eight on the 18th, to fall down the leaderboard.

McEvoy, who turned professional in 2001, is the first player this season to win on the Challenge Tour and European Tour in successive weeks after his triumph at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge.