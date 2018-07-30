Bryson DeChambeau apologises for 'classless handshake' with Richard McEvoy

DeChambeau made an eight on the par-five 18th in Hamburg

American Bryson DeChambeau has apologised for his behaviour at the end of the European Open in Germany.

The 24-year-old was joint leader going into the final day but shot six over par as he finished tied for 13th.

His playing partner Richard McEvoy won but the American Ryder Cup hopeful exchanged only a very brief handshake, which was described as "classless", with the Englishman at the end.

DeChambeau apologised to McEvoy "and the fans for my brevity on 18".

In a post in Instagram, he added: "He is a class act, worthy champion and I enjoyed playing with him the past two days."

In his last four holes, DeChambeau made two bogeys and a triple-bogey eight at the last before quickly leaving the course in Hamburg.

"Has to be said, as far as classless handshakes go, that was a good one!" wrote English player Eddie Pepperell on Twitter.

DeChambeau added: "Tough finish today at the European Open but, overall, I had a great week in Hamburg."

He is having a fine season on the PGA Tour and is ninth in the American Ryder Cup standings, one place outside automatic qualification.