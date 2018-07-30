Canadian Open: Graeme McDowell's improving form continues

Graeme McDowell will be a vice-captain of the European Ryder Cup team in Paris in September

Graeme McDowell finished in a tie for 17th place at the Canadian Open after carding a final round 69 in Ontario.

His third sub-70 round of the week left him on 13 under par for the tournament, 10 shots adrift of American winner and world number one, Dustin Johnson.

Ireland's Shane Lowry finished on 14 under par and a tie for 12th place.

The results move McDowell, celebrating his 39th birthday on Monday, and Lowry up to 143 and 159 respectively in the FedEx Cup standings.

The top 125 players secure their PGA Tour cards for next season and get to compete in the lucrative FedEx Cup play-offs.

Despite not having won since 2015, McDowell's form has improved this year making a series of cuts on the PGA Tour.

He also finished 12th at the European Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, and finished fifth at the Italian Open.