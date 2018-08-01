European Championships 2018: Richie Ramsay pulls out of team golf event

Richie Ramsay was the highest ranked male player on the original list of entrants for Gleneagles

Richie Ramsay has withdrawn from the inaugural European Championships team golf event.

The 35-year-old from Aberdeen had been the highest ranked male in the mixed competition at Gleneagles, at 201 on the world standings.

Ramsay's proposed partner, England's Ryan Evans, also drops out.

Scottish duo Connor Syme and Liam Johnston have been confirmed as replacements for the event, which starts on 8 August.

There will be six British teams in the event, three apiece in the men's and women's competitions, with equal prize money on offer.

The men's and women's teams will also combine for a foursomes team event.

In all, 15 nations have entered the four-day event, which will be broadcast on the BBC.

The tournament forms part of the 2018 European Championships, the multi-sport event being staged in Glasgow and Berlin, and is also a European Tour event.