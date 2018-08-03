Royal Troon debuts as Women's British Open venue in 2020

A general view of Royal Troon during the 2016 Open Championship
The Open Championship was hosted at Royal Troon in 2016

Royal Troon will host the Women's British Open for the first time in 2020.

The tournament - which is currently being played at Royal Lytham & St Annes - will return to 2016 venue Woburn next year.

Ayrshire's Royal Troon has hosted the Open Championship on nine occasions.

"This is great news for the championship as Royal Troon is a fantastic venue and test of golf," said Scottish golfer Catriona Matthew.

"I know that this news will be extremely well received by the players."

Scotland's Catriona Matthew chips in for eagle at British Open

