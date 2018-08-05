Troy Merritt: American has emergency surgery on foot-long blood clot

Troy Merritt won his second PGA Tour title two weeks ago

American Troy Merritt had emergency surgery on a foot-long blood clot in his arm on Friday - but still hopes to play in this week's PGA Championship.

The world number 173 said his arm swelled to twice its normal size and turned purple, when his wife told him to get it looked at.

Surgeons removed the clot which went from his left bicep, through his arm pit and into his left pectoral muscle.

"I'm not in pain, but I can't move my arm very much," said the 32-year-old.

Merritt - who won the Barbasol Championship two weeks ago, his second PGA Tour title - is scheduled to tee off at 14:51 BST in the final major of the year on Thursday.

He is not expected to play in the practice rounds at Bellerive in St Louis, Missouri.

"I'll go to the course; I might be able to hit a few putts," Merritt told PGA Tour.com.

Merritt said he had the swelling in his arm for a month, adding: "I would massage it and grit my teeth and try to get through it.

"I didn't know it was a blood clot. It's a tough decision when you don't have job security. I could hit a golf ball, so I kept playing.

"But this last week it swelled up so much so that there was no way I could've played."