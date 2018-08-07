2019 Open Championship: Tickets for Sunday play at Royal Portrush sold out

A European Tour record of 112,000 spectators attended the 2012 Irish Open at Royal Portrush

Tickets for the final day of next year's Open Championship at Royal Portrush have sold out - nearly 12 months before it takes place.

The Open is to return to Northern Ireland for the first time since the 1951 event was staged at Portrush.

Weekly and weekend bundle tickets for the 18-21 July event have also sold out, say organisers the R&A.

Tickets still remain for the first three days of the Championship, as well as the practice days.

A sell-out attendance at next year's event would result in 190,000 spectators coming through the gates, and the Championship is predicted to generate about £80m for the Northern Ireland economy.

Because of the big crowds expected at Portrush, organisers have taken the decision to have the 2019 Open as an all-ticket event for the first time in the major's history.

In 2012, a European Tour-record 112,000 fans attended the Irish Open at Royal Portrush as that event returned to Northern Ireland after a 59-year absence.

In June 2014, the R&A announced that Royal Portrush was returning to the Open Championship rota and 16 months later, it was confirmed that the Northern Ireland venue would stage the 2019 event.