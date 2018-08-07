Northern Ireland Open: Pop star Niall Horan to play in Pro-Am at Galgorm

Niall Horan's involvement with the Northern Ireland Open in recent years has helped to swell the crowd numbers

Pop star Niall Horan's involvement in next week's Northern Ireland Open will include teeing up in the Pro-Am at Galgorm Castle.

Horan's Modest Golf management company will again play a major role at the European Challenge Tour event.

But his availability for the Pro-Am should swell next Wednesday's crowd by attracting spectators who would not normally attend a golf event.

"I am delighted at the chance to play in the Pro-Am," said Horan.

"The NI Open is such a great event for all the family and we are sure to have a bit of fun on and off the course during the Pro-Am. I for one can't wait to play Galgorm."

Other celebrities who will join the One Direction star in the Pro-Am include Northern Ireland football greats Pat Jennings and David Healy plus other sporting stars Stephen Ferris, Oisin McConville and Michael McKillop.

Ferris is among a number of Northern Ireland Open ambassadors involved in a evening of conversation and fun on Tuesday to raise funds for charity which will also see Northern Ireland football manager Michael O'Neill returning to his home town.

The tournament proper, which starts on Thursday 16 August, reverts to 72 holes of stroke play this year after the Sixes format at the 2017 event.