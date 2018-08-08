US PGA Championship: Tommy Fleetwood 'can get over the line' in a major

Tommy Fleetwood says Bellerive seems to "require strong ball striking from us"

US PGA Championship 2018 Dates: 9-12 August Venue: Bellerive Country Club Coverage: Commentary on 5 live sports extra from 22:00 BST Thursday-Saturday; 5 live 20:30 Sunday; live text updates on BBC Sport website

Tommy Fleetwood says he is confident of "getting over the line" and winning a major title as he prepares for this week's US PGA Championship.

Fleetwood was second at the US Open in June, a shot behind Brooks Koepka after a final-day 63 - the joint-lowest round in the tournament's history.

The 27-year-old Englishman then put himself into contention at The Open last month, before finishing 12th.

"I feel like I'm close and closing in," said the world number 11.

"I have put myself in contention in the majors."

Fleetwood has four victories on the European Tour and was crowned its number one player in 2017, when he won the season-long Race to Dubai.

But he is yet to win a major - or a tournament in the United States.

Fleetwood's US Open bid was damaged by a third-round 78, and he was one shot off the lead at the halfway stage of The Open before falling back on the Saturday.

"Without a doubt, the next step in my career is to win in America and win a major," he said.

"A lot of careers are defined on major championships. They are the ones that everybody wants to win and the ones everybody looks at.

"Since I've been playing well, and particularly since I've been playing well in the majors, I tend to look at them more.

"I have a sense of confidence and belief that I totally can get over the line and win one.

"It's part of the plan, and it's part of my career, hopefully, to have a couple of majors by the end of my career."

Fleetwood played with eventual champion Justin Thomas in his opening two rounds at Quail Hollow last year and says he learned "a few things" from watching the American on the way to his first major title.

"The number one thing that stuck out really was how much he sort of struggled for a while in that first round, but stuck in, kept that belief and kept himself in the game and ended up winning a major," he said.

Meanwhile, European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn has pulled out on the eve of the tournament with a back injury.