European Championships 2018: Davies and Hall qualify for final

2018 European Championships Venue: Gleneagles Dates: 2-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

British duo Dame Laura Davies and Georgia Hall are the first team to qualify for Sunday's women's semi-finals at the European Championships.

Playing as Great Britain 1, Hall and Davies beat Spain in their opening match in Group A, before seeing off Germany 4&3 on Thursday.

In the men's event Callum Shinkwin and Lee Slattery, playing as Great Britain 1, beat Sweden 1 6&5.

Four other British teams are also playing in the inaugural tournament.