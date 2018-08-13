Ryder Cup 2018: Who will qualify for Europe and United States' teams?
-
- From the section Golf
The conclusion of the US PGA Championship brought an end to automatic qualification for the United States Ryder Cup team - and there are some big names in need of a wildcard for Golf National in September.
The race for the European team is also hotting up as the rankings below indicate, with stalwarts such as Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia likely to require a pick by captain Thomas Bjorn.
This is how the sides are shaping up, with players in bold currently qualifying for the teams.
Europe
The 12-man team will be made up of the first four players from the European points list, followed by the leading four players from the World points list and completed by four wildcard picks by captain Thomas Bjorn. The points system will conclude on 2 September following the Made In Denmark tournament.
European points
Determined by how many Race to Dubai points a player has earned from events on the European Tour, the majors and World Golf Championships
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Points
|1
|Francesco Molinari
|Italy
|6,182,450.35
|2
|Justin Rose
|England
|4,518,651.42
|3
|Tyrrell Hatton
|England
|4,326,297.77
|4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|England
|3,668,310.57
|5
|Jon Rahm
|Spain
|3,617,769.82
|6
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Denmark
|3,497,483.32
|7
|Rory McIlroy
|Northern Ireland
|3,482,791.06
|8
|Alex Noren
|Sweden
|3,444,442.21
|9
|Russell Knox
|Scotland
|2,659,683.33
|10
|Eddie Pepperell
|England
|2,478,389.09
World points
Determined by overall Official World Golf Ranking points earned from events on the PGA Tour, European Tour, the majors and World Golf Championships
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Points
|1
|Francesco Molinari
|Italy
|373.12
|2
|Justin Rose
|England
|366.69
|3
|Jon Rahm
|Spain
|327.18
|4
|Rory McIlroy
|Northern Ireland
|309.29
|5
|Tommy Fleetwood
|England
|301.66
|6
|Alex Noren
|Sweden
|252.62
|7
|Tyrrell Hatton
|England
|245.64
|8
|Ian Poulter
|England
|168.19
|9
|Paul Casey
|England
|167.05
|10
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Denmark
|166.21
United States
The points system concluded on 12 August following the US PGA Championship, with the top eight players on the points list securing a spot on the 12-man team.
The four remaining slots are captain's selections. Three players will be announced by Jim Furyk following the Dell Technologies Championship on 3 September and the final name will be announced after the BMW Championship on 9 September.
|Rank
|Name
|Points
|1
|Brooks Koepka
|13,298.472
|2
|Dustin Johnson
|9,549.287
|3
|Justin Thomas
|8,929.122
|4
|Patrick Reed
|7,821.880
|5
|Bubba Watson
|5,584.137
|6
|Jordan Spieth
|5,481.427
|7
|Rickie Fowler
|5,006.112
|8
|Webb Simpson
|4,534.745
|9
|Bryson DeChambeau
|4,316.108
|10
|Phil Mickelson
|4,207.953
|11
|Tiger Woods
|4,196.794
|12
|Xander Schauffele
|3,924.096
|13
|Matt Kuchar
|3,843.696
|14
|Kevin Kisner
|3,680.121