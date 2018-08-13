Ryder Cup 2018: Who will qualify for Europe and United States' teams?

Europe and the United States will go head to head at Golf National near Paris from 28-30 September

The conclusion of the US PGA Championship brought an end to automatic qualification for the United States Ryder Cup team - and there are some big names in need of a wildcard for Golf National in September.

The race for the European team is also hotting up as the rankings below indicate, with stalwarts such as Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia likely to require a pick by captain Thomas Bjorn.

This is how the sides are shaping up, with players in bold currently qualifying for the teams.

Europe

Rory McIlroy will qualify via the World points list

The 12-man team will be made up of the first four players from the European points list, followed by the leading four players from the World points list and completed by four wildcard picks by captain Thomas Bjorn. The points system will conclude on 2 September following the Made In Denmark tournament.

European points

Determined by how many Race to Dubai points a player has earned from events on the European Tour, the majors and World Golf Championships

Rank Name Country Points 1 Francesco Molinari Italy 6,182,450.35 2 Justin Rose England 4,518,651.42 3 Tyrrell Hatton England 4,326,297.77 4 Tommy Fleetwood England 3,668,310.57 5 Jon Rahm Spain 3,617,769.82 6 Thorbjorn Olesen Denmark 3,497,483.32 7 Rory McIlroy Northern Ireland 3,482,791.06 8 Alex Noren Sweden 3,444,442.21 9 Russell Knox Scotland 2,659,683.33 10 Eddie Pepperell England 2,478,389.09

World points

Determined by overall Official World Golf Ranking points earned from events on the PGA Tour, European Tour, the majors and World Golf Championships

Rank Name Country Points 1 Francesco Molinari Italy 373.12 2 Justin Rose England 366.69 3 Jon Rahm Spain 327.18 4 Rory McIlroy Northern Ireland 309.29 5 Tommy Fleetwood England 301.66 6 Alex Noren Sweden 252.62 7 Tyrrell Hatton England 245.64 8 Ian Poulter England 168.19 9 Paul Casey England 167.05 10 Thorbjorn Olesen Denmark 166.21

United States

Patrick Reed is in the US team after his Masters win

The points system concluded on 12 August following the US PGA Championship, with the top eight players on the points list securing a spot on the 12-man team.

The four remaining slots are captain's selections. Three players will be announced by Jim Furyk following the Dell Technologies Championship on 3 September and the final name will be announced after the BMW Championship on 9 September.