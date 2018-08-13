Ryder Cup 2018: Who will qualify for Europe and United States' teams?

Ryder Cup
Europe and the United States will go head to head at Golf National near Paris from 28-30 September

The conclusion of the US PGA Championship brought an end to automatic qualification for the United States Ryder Cup team - and there are some big names in need of a wildcard for Golf National in September.

The race for the European team is also hotting up as the rankings below indicate, with stalwarts such as Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia likely to require a pick by captain Thomas Bjorn.

This is how the sides are shaping up, with players in bold currently qualifying for the teams.

Europe

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy will qualify via the World points list

The 12-man team will be made up of the first four players from the European points list, followed by the leading four players from the World points list and completed by four wildcard picks by captain Thomas Bjorn. The points system will conclude on 2 September following the Made In Denmark tournament.

European points

Determined by how many Race to Dubai points a player has earned from events on the European Tour, the majors and World Golf Championships

RankNameCountryPoints
1Francesco MolinariItaly6,182,450.35
2Justin RoseEngland4,518,651.42
3Tyrrell HattonEngland4,326,297.77
4Tommy FleetwoodEngland3,668,310.57
5Jon RahmSpain 3,617,769.82
6Thorbjorn OlesenDenmark3,497,483.32
7Rory McIlroyNorthern Ireland3,482,791.06
8Alex NorenSweden3,444,442.21
9Russell KnoxScotland2,659,683.33
10Eddie PepperellEngland2,478,389.09

World points

Determined by overall Official World Golf Ranking points earned from events on the PGA Tour, European Tour, the majors and World Golf Championships

RankNameCountryPoints
1Francesco MolinariItaly373.12
2Justin RoseEngland366.69
3Jon RahmSpain 327.18
4Rory McIlroyNorthern Ireland309.29
5Tommy FleetwoodEngland301.66
6Alex NorenSweden252.62
7Tyrrell HattonEngland245.64
8Ian Poulter England168.19
9Paul CaseyEngland167.05
10Thorbjorn OlesenDenmark166.21

United States

Patrick Reed
Patrick Reed is in the US team after his Masters win

The points system concluded on 12 August following the US PGA Championship, with the top eight players on the points list securing a spot on the 12-man team.

The four remaining slots are captain's selections. Three players will be announced by Jim Furyk following the Dell Technologies Championship on 3 September and the final name will be announced after the BMW Championship on 9 September.

RankNamePoints
1Brooks Koepka13,298.472
2Dustin Johnson9,549.287
3Justin Thomas8,929.122
4Patrick Reed7,821.880
5Bubba Watson5,584.137
6Jordan Spieth5,481.427
7Rickie Fowler5,006.112
8Webb Simpson4,534.745
9Bryson DeChambeau4,316.108
10Phil Mickelson4,207.953
11Tiger Woods4,196.794
12Xander Schauffele3,924.096
13Matt Kuchar3,843.696
14Kevin Kisner3,680.121

