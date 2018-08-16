Wyndham Championship: Brandt Snedeker cards 10th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history

Snedeker converted his final putt from 20ft before celebrating with playing partner Billy Horschel

Brandt Snedeker shot the 10th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history with an 11-under-par 59 in the opening round of the Wyndham Championship.

The American, 37, converted a 20ft birdie putt on the final hole for the PGA Tour's first 59 in 2018.

The putt sealed his 10th birdie of the day on a card also featuring one bogey and an eagle, secured when his 176-yard approach on the par-four sixth went in.

The score is a new course record at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

Snedeker's mark gave him a five-shot lead from compatriots Martin Flores and DA Points with several players still on the North Carolina course.

But none look close to challenging Snedeker at the top of the leaderboard at the end of day one after the world number 88 played his closing nine holes in eight under par.

The two-time Ryder Cup player has eight wins on the PGA Tour, with his last victory coming at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2016.