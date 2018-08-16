Nordea Masters: Scott Jamieson & Lee Slattery two off the lead

Scott Jamieson is currently ranked 191st in the world

Nordea Masters first-round leaderboard -8 C Sordet (Fra); -6 S Jamieson (Sco), L Slattery (Eng); Selected others: -4 P Waring (Eng), D Brooks (Eng); -3 B Neil (Sco), M Southgate (Eng), T Lewis (Eng)

Scotland's Scott Jamieson and England's Lee Slattery are two shots off the lead at the Nordea Masters in Sweden after a six-under opening rounds of 64.

Jamieson, 34, posted nine birdies at Hills GC in Gothenburg, while Slattery recorded seven as they trail Clement Sordet of France, who shot a 62.

Another 12 players within two shots, including English duo of Paul Waring and Daniel Brooks.

That duo sit on four-under, alongside Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen.