NI Open: Hoey six behind leaders at Galgorm

Michael Hoey watches his shot during the first round at Galgorm Castle

Tournament ambassador Michael Hoey is six shots off the pace as Stuart Manley and 17-year-old Minkyu Kim fire 64s to lead at the NI Open.

Welshman Manley and South Korea's Kim, both Challenge Tour winners this yearn, are one ahead of Englishmen Richard Finch and Marcus Armitage plus Denmark's Victor Gebhard Osterby.

Ardglass man Cormac Sharvin is the leading Irishman, three off the pace.

Ruaidhri McGee and Jonathan Caldwell are in a group on three under.

Five-time European Tour winner Hoey needed two closing birdies at Galgorm Castle to shoot under par after what he described as a "very average" round.

Englishman Finch won the Irish Open at Adare Manor in 2008 while his compatriot Armitage has contended in previous Northern Ireland Opens at the Ballymena venue.

Neck injury

Manley, 40, said that but for the efforts of European Tour osteopath Amarjit Singh, he would have withdrawn from the event after hurting his neck last weekend.

"I was hitting the ball way off line yesterday in the pro-am because I couldn't finish my backswing," he said.

The Welshman is sixth in the current Challenge Tour rankings and a win this week would almost certainly secure a return to the European Tour, with the top 15 at season end securing full playing privileges.

The other joint leader Kim has missed eight cuts in 10 Challenge Tour events since winning in the Czech Republic in May.

The teenager led on his own after moving to eight under following a birdie on 16 but he then bogeyed 17 and needed a good up and the down at the last to salvage par.

"After winning in the Czech Republic I have struggled for form but this week I am feeling focused," said the Korean.

Leading Irishman Sharvin was happy with his 67 after "struggling over the last five or six weeks".

"My iron play was pretty good. I missed a few chances but held it together towards the end," said the former Walker Cup player after a round which included an eagle at the driveable par-four second.

Caldwell didn't drop a shot in his 68 as he matched Derryman McGee's score.

An anxious look from Dermot McElroy as he drives in the Galgorm Castle rain

Hoey was relieved to shoot under par after his strong finish.

"I would have been gutted to shoot over par because I'm playing better than that," added Hoey, who bemoaned his lack of focus during the round.

"The game's all about focus. You saw Tiger last weekend."

Local man Dermot McElroy was disappointed with his level-par 71 after poor short iron approaches led to dropped shots 15 and 16.

Of the other notables, Ross McGowan finished on three under with other former European Tour winners Simon Dyson and Oliver Wilson on one over and three over respectively.