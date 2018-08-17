There are just eight players remaining going into the weekend at the 2018 Boys Amateur Championship at Royal Portrush.

Stoke Park golfer Conor Gough beat Aidan O'Hagan of Scotland 7&6 to progress to his quarter-final against Denmark's Nicolai Højgaard while Mark Power from Kilkenny GC defeated Jerry Ji of Netherlands 4&2 to set up a match against Lake Nona's Joseph Pagdin.

In the other quarter-finals on Saturday morning, Jensen Hull will play Gustav Andersson and Max Hopkins will go up against Jose Luis Ballester.