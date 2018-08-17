BBC Sport - Watch: Northern Ireland Open day-two highlights as Kim leads by one
- From the section Golf
Watch day-two highlights from the Northern Ireland Open as South Korean teenager Minkyu Kim takes a one-shot lead over a quarter than includes home hope Cormac Sharvin.
Kim added a four-under-par 67 to his opening 64 to move to 11 under at Galgorm Castle.
Sharvin shot a bogeyless 65 as he finished on 10 under with France's Victor Perez, Denmark's Mark Flindt Haastrup and Welshman Stuart Manley.