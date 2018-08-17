Ardglass man Cormac Sharvin is pleased as he sits one shot off the pace at the halfway stage of the Northern Ireland Open at Galgorm Castle.

Sharvin shots a bogeyless six-under-par 65 to join a four-strong group on 10 under par - one behind leader South Korea's Minkyu Kim.

The Northern Irishman says hard work on his game last week after a lean period is bearing fruit.