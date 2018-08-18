BBC Sport - NI Open highlights: Two-way tie at the top

NI Open highlights: Two-way tie at the top

  • From the section Golf

Action from the third round of the Northern Ireland Open with Scott Henry and Victor Perez sharing top spot at Galgorm Castle.

Scotland's Henry fired a brilliant seven-under par 64 to set the pace on 16-under-par but Frenchman Perez joined him late on after signing for a 65.

Denmark's Mark Flindt Haastrup and Stuart Manley of Wales are a shot further back in a tie for third place.

Top videos

Video

NI Open highlights: Two-way tie at the top

  • From the section Golf
Video

Sarri hails Chelsea's 'very important' win over Arsenal

Video

Fury fight will happen, insists Wilder

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Spurs need to be more clinical despite win - Pochettino

Video

Kenedy penalty was poor, but we lose as a team - Benitez

Video

Ronaldo, Matuidi & Can sing in Juventus initiation

Video

'Welcome Usain!' Bolt ready to start football career in Australia

Top Stories