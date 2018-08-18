BBC Sport - NI Open highlights: Two-way tie at the top

NI Open highlights: Two-way tie at the top

Action from the third round of the Northern Ireland Open with Scott Henry and Victor Perez sharing top spot at Galgorm Castle.

Scotland's Henry fired a brilliant seven-under-par 64 to set the pace on 16 under but Frenchman Perez joined him late on after signing for a 65.

Denmark's Mark Flindt Haastrup and Stuart Manley of Wales are a shot further back in a tie for third place.

