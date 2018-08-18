Nordea Masters: Paul Waring shares third-round lead as Scott Jamieson falters

From the section

England's Paul Waring's third-round 69 kept him in a share of the Nordea Masters lead

Nordea Masters third-round leaderboard -12 P Waring (Eng), T Aiken (SA); -9 M Warren (Sco), T Olesen (Den); -8 M Kieffer (Ger); -7 L Herbert, A Bland (both Aus), L Slattery (Eng) Selected others: -6 R Rock (Eng), S Jamieson (Sco); -5 M Southgate (Eng); -4 A Johnston (Eng); -3 J Thomson, D Howell (both Eng); -2 C Syme, B Neil (both Sco) Full leaderboard

England's Paul Waring shares the Nordea Masters lead on 12-under-par heading into Sunday's final round after Scott Jamieson fell away.

Waring is tied with South African Thomas Aiken following a third-round 69 at Sweden's Hills Golf Club.

Scotland's Jamieson, who had shared the second-round lead with Waring, dropped five shots to slip to six-under.

Compatriot Marc Warren climbed to within three shots of the lead by carding a four-under 66.

Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark is also nine-under, while German Maximilian Kieffer is a further shot back.