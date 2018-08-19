Hill delighted with 'unexpected' NI Open triumph

2018 NI Open winner Calum Hill says that he did not believe he was in contention for the victory when he finished his final round at Galgorm Castle.

The 23-year-old Scot birdied four of the final five holes to finish on 19 under par, while compatriot Scott Henry dropped four shots in the last three holes to surrender his lead.

Ardglass native Cormac Sharvin finished as leading Irishman in a share of ninth, ending the tournament on 14 under par.