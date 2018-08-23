Bradley Neil: Scottish golfer says 'sofa-bed shoving helped golf'

Bradley Neil has eight events left to secure his card for next year

Bradley Neil says shoving sofa beds up stairs and dealing with a house move have revitalised his season.

The 22-year-old took a month away from the sport after the Scottish Open in July and went on holiday before relocating to England.

Since returning, he finished 21st at the Nordea Masters in Sweden and is three off the lead after the first round of the Czech Masters.

"The four weeks off were fantastic for me," Neil told BBC Scotland.

"It cleared my head and I felt fresh again coming back out here - I've come out with a new mindset."

The Blairgowrie player, in his debut European Tour season, is four-under in Prague, two strokes behind compatriot Connor Syme.

Neil believes that the distraction of moving to High Wycombe after his partner changed jobs has contributed to his encouraging form.

"It took my mind off golf completely," he said. "We had to sort out all those home things like getting furniture and everything was just quite real.

"Me and my girlfriend's dad were lifting this sofa bed up three flights of stairs, and I was thinking 'you could not pay me enough money to do this' and I couldn't wait to get back out on Tour.

"It was a realisation that if the golf doesn't work out it's those kind of jobs I could be doing, and it makes you a little bit more motivated."

Neil is currently 191st in the Race to Dubai rankings and needs to get into the top 110 during the next eight events to retain his European Tour card.

He says his game is in a better shape than it was earlier in the season, and is targeting a strong end to the year.

"I wish I could do a complete refresh and go back to the start of the season and do it the way I'm approaching the game now - the way I'm swinging it and the way I'm playing," he said.

"But this is the position I find myself in. You never know what can happen though, this game is such a funny game."