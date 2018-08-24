Canadian Women's Open: Britain's Georgia Hall and Charley Hull four shots back

Hall became only the third British winner of the Women's British Open since the event became a major championship in 2001

Canadian Women's Open first-round leaderboard -8 A Jutanugarn (Tha), M Uribe (Col), N Hataoka (Jpn); -7 N Madsen (Den), A Yin (US); -6 L Ko (NZ), J Korda (US), M Lee (Aus), A Yang (Kor), A Ernst (US), B Henderson (Can) M Stackhouse (US) Selected others:-4 G Hall (Eng), C Hull (Eng) C Kerr (US); -3 B Law (Eng); -2 M Reid (Eng), A Nordqvist (Swe); -1 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), G Dryburgh (Sco); E L Thompson (US), C Matthew (Sco)

Britain's Georgia Hall is four shots off the lead after an opening-round four-under-par 68 at the Canadian Women's Open.

The 22-year-old, who won her first major title at the Women's British Open earlier this month, carded five birdies and dropped only one shot in her round.

Japan's Nasa Hataoka, Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and Colombia's Mariajo Uribe top the leaderboard on eight under par.

The trio all equalled the course record at the Wascana Country Club in Regina.

Hall's compatriot Charley Hull is also on four under par in the 16-way tie for 18th.

The leading group are one stroke clear of American Angel Yin and Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen, who both shot 65.

Behind Yin and Madsen, a chasing pack of seven players on six under, includes Canadian youngster Brooke Henderson, New Zealand's former world number one Lydia Ko and Australia's Minjee Lee.