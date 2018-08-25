Czech Masters: Padraig Harrington tied for lead after three rounds

Padraig Harrington's most recent European Tour win was at the 2016 Portugal Masters

Czech Masters third round leaderboard -17 P Harrington (Ire), A Pavan (Ita); -14 G Green (Mas); -13 S Jamieson (Sco); -12 T Pulkkanen (Fin), N Bertasio (Ita), P Khongwatmai (Tha); -11 T Pieters (Bel), L Slattery (Eng), A Knappe (Ger), E Pepperell (Eng) Selected others: -10 T Lewis (Eng), C Tarren (Eng); -7 D Willett (Eng), J Daly (USA); -6 L Westwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

Ireland's Padraig Harrington shrugged aside the recent loss of his PGA Tour card to share the lead at the Czech Masters in Prague.

The three-time major champion, 46, carded a seven-under-par 65 to move to 17 under going into the final round.

Harrington and Italian Andrea Pavan are three shots clear of Gavin Green of Malaysia.

Scotland's Scott Jamieson is fourth on 13 under, with England's Lee Slattery and Eddie Pepperell on 11 under.

Harrington lost his playing privileges on the US tour after failing to make the cut at the Wyndham Championship last week, but he has carded only one bogey across 54 holes at the Albatross Golf Resort.

The European Ryder Cup vice-captain, who has won 15 European Tour titles, missed a birdie putt on the 18th to take the outright lead.

"I feel like it was a day too early. It took a lot out of me, a lot of focus and I holed the putts that you'd like to be holing on a Sunday," said Harrington.

"I'm hoping there's still another round in it but it was certainly one of those days that you'd like to get on a Sunday afternoon rather than a Saturday afternoon."

Pavan, 29, also carded a 65, which featured four birdies in the opening six holes, as he targets his first European Tour victory.

Green, who began the round with a one-shot lead, bogeyed the par-four 17th for the second day in a row to finish with a two-under 70.

On Sunday he will play alongside Jamieson, whose round of 68 contained an eagle on the first and a bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie finish.