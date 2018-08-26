Darren Clarke: Ex-Open champion drops 14 off pace after 76 at Boeing Classic

Darren Clarke dropped out of contention after starting day two only three off the pace

Darren Clarke dropped 14 shots off the pace on his senior debut after a four-over-par 76 in the second round of the Boeing Classic in the US.

As Kevin Sutherland shot a stunning 60 to move into the joint lead on 14 under with another US player Ken Tanigawa, Clarke struggled on day two in Seattle.

Clarke was level par for his round after 14 holes but dropped four shots over the closing four holes.

His finish included two sixes at par fives and a five at the par-three 17th.

Clarke, playing in his first Champions Tour event after turning 50 on 14 August, was three behind first-round leaders Kent Jones, Scott Parel and Tom Pernice Jr after firing a 68 on Friday.

Sutherland, whose only PGA Tour win came at the WGC Accenture Match Play Championship in 2002, carded a remarkable 11 birdies in his closing 13 holes.

The 54-year-old was joined at the top of the leaderboard in the 54-hole event by Tanigawa who fired a 64 on Saturday.

Another American Scott McCarron is three off the pace on 11 under with recent Senior Open winner Miguel Angel Jimenez and Bernhard Langer in a group sharing eighth place on eight under.

Scotland's Colin Montgomerie is tied for the 39th on two under after firing a 69 on Saturday while Clarke is a share of 49th on level par.

Clarke, whose career has included 14 European Tour titles and three PGA Tour victories, has not won since clinching the 2011 Open and his best finish in 2018 is a share of 61st at the Oman Open in February.

The 2016 European Ryder Cup captain is 262nd in this year's Race to Dubai and his world ranking has slipped to 2,056th.